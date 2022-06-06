Get Your First Look At The Proto Hobbits, The Harfoots, In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

You can take the Middle-earth out of the hobbits, but you can't take the hobbits out of the Middle-earth, as the old adage goes. Does that sentence make any sense? Not really. Is it a thing I just made up as pretext to talk about Prime Video's series "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power?" You betcha!

It's been known for a while that "The Rings of Power" wouldn't feature any hobbits proper. The show takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, which is thousands of years before a pack of dwarves party-crash Bilbo Baggins' hobbit-hole in J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and the ensuing events of "The Lord of the Rings." That also means it picks up at a point in Middle-earth history when hobbits have yet to do anything of major significance (besides smoking Pipe-weed and chillaxing, which is perfectly significant in my book) and haven't even settled down in the Shire.

In fact, the hobbits in "The Rings of Power" aren't technically hobbits at all but a type of proto-hobbit known as a harfoot. Their ranks include a pair of characters played by Megan Richards ("Wanderlust") and Markella Kavenagh ("My First Summer"), along with a fellow who goes by the very hobbit-y name of Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry). It's the latter who is featured front and center in an image shared exclusively by Empire.

Along with the image, Henry provided some insight into what the harfoots are like on "The Rings of Power:"