The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Showrunners Address Backlash To Diverse Casting

Any adaptation of the work of a beloved author is sure to inspire equal amounts of excitement and kneejerk criticism — even before anyone's ever actually seen the adaptation in question! Some criticisms can certainly be valid, coming from a well-intentioned place and involving reasonable fans who sincerely want their favorite stories fully realized with respect and faithfulness. Others ... well, others are hardly worth the effort of getting mad about in the first place.

"The Lord of the Rings" comes with a higher amount of scrutiny than many other franchises, having originated from the mind of author J.R.R. Tolkien and resulting in his acclaimed fantasy novels that did much to significantly set the mold for the entire genre in the first place. Thanks to Peter Jackson's film trilogy, another whole generation of fans were introduced to the classic tale of the most insignificant of Hobbits (and their slightly taller allies!) defeating one of the greatest evils that Middle-earth has ever seen. But that's not to say that all opinions about the material are created equally. I'm willing to listen to anyone who might think "The Scouring of the Shire" should've remained in Jackson's adaptation of "The Return of the King," but complaining about (gasp) the audacity to cast more women and people of color in Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series will get you nowhere.

When Amazon first released a collection of almost two dozen new character posters, one poster in particular drew the ire of some of the absolute worst internet trolls when posted on Twitter, simply because the character's barely visible hands revealed a person of color in the cast. The fact that the resulting onslaught of racist replies forced the official "Rings of Power" account to take the step of hiding some of the most appalling responses says it all. Instances like this didn't escape the notice of the creative team behind the show, who took the opportunity afforded by our first real look at the series to address their commitment to diversifying "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."