Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power First Look: Back To Middle-Earth

The world is changed. Can you feel it in the water, in the earth, and in the air? Those are (more or less) the opening words spoken in voiceover at the beginning of "The Fellowship of the Ring," but today that monologue delivered by Cate Blanchett's Elven queen Galadriel is taking on a whole new meaning. Two decades after director Peter Jackson changed fantasy blockbusters forever with his adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" novels, it sure looks like a safe bet that Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series is about to change the world all over again.

Only a week after Amazon dropped a whole assortment of character posters on us and mere days ahead of the imminent arrival of the first trailer for the new, highly-anticipated show on Super Bowl Sunday, Vanity Fair has released a batch of exciting first-look images and fresh plot details straight from the set. We're finally getting a solid idea of where and when this sprawling epic is taking place, which characters are involved (both familiar and brand-new), and what specific events taken directly from Middle-earth history we can expect to take place.

First, we now have official confirmation of previous reports that actor Morfydd Clark will indeed be portraying the immortal Galadriel, though roughly two thousand years younger than the version of the character we saw in both "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." In a notable difference from the calm and serene queen who merely aids our heroes on their quest at a crucial juncture, this Galadriel takes a far more active role in the events. The series apparently begins with Sauron, the main villain of the original trilogy, already in hiding after the defeat of his far more powerful Dark Lord, Morgoth. As the report describes, "Galadriel is hunting down the last remnants of their collaborators, who claimed the life of her brother."

