The First Trailer For Amazon's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Will Drop On Super Bowl Sunday

Ever wonder what major and minor events happened to take place on a given day in "The Lord of the Rings" history? As with practically everything else, there's a Twitter account for that. Throughout the first week of February, for instance, the Fellowship rested in the dreamlike realm of Lothlórien while recovering from their grief over the loss of Gandalf. If we look ahead next week to February 13, well, our heroes were still there and absolutely nothing of note happened in Middle-earth. (That said, on the very next day, Frodo looked into the Mirror of Galadriel.) On February 13 in our reality, however, all of America will grind to a standstill in celebration of the Super Bowl. As you may have begun to expect with this completely tenuous preamble, "The Lord of the Rings" and Super Bowl are about to intertwine in a big way this year. (Full disclosure: we chose the above image simply because the Eye of Sauron vaguely resembles the shape of a football. Some imagination may be required. As you were.)

You might think that the big matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals would be the must-see event of the day, but that honor just might go to "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" instead — that is, among a certain group of passionately nerdy fans, at least. The upcoming Amazon series is about to make quite a splash, as the studio revealed that we're set to receive our best and most extensive look at the new series yet. This Sunday, fans will be eager to know that they can light up the beacons and keep a sharp look out for the Super Bowl trailer for the highly-anticipated new series.