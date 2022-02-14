Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer Breakdown: Hobbits And Meteor Men And Trolls, Oh My!

"It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the Road and, if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to."

Early in Peter Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring," Frodo (Elijah Wood) recalls this familiar old saying that his uncle Bilbo (Ian Holm) used to tell him during peaceful days at home in the Shire. We get to see those words of cautionary wisdom emphatically proven right as Frodo and his hobbit friends enter a far wider world than they ever knew in "The Lord of the Rings," but they remain just as true even thousands of years set in the past. Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finally debuted the first trailer for the series on Super Bowl Sunday, putting to bed any concerns about production values or the sense that the footage wouldn't vaguely "feel" like author J.R.R. Tolkien's material. The footage is packed full with stunning landscapes, an ensemble cast of epic fantasy heroes, and more than a few creatures of Middle-earth that'll likely raise more questions than answers.

Nobody has all the answers this early on, but we have plenty of educated guesses and informed speculation to help piece together all the disparate elements featured in the trailer. Let's dig into it!