The Rings Of Power Just Set The Stage For Some Major Lord Of The Rings Characters

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" isn't the first time trolls have tried to break up a fellowship, and it isn't the first time we've heard the name Isildur, either. With its sprawling cast, it could be easy to lose track of names and faces in the series, including who is new and who we've already seen in the Peter Jackson live-action adaptations: The "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movie trilogies, adapted from the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. In the third and latest "Rings of Power" episode, "Adar," there are two important new/old faces that pop up: Isildur and his father Elendil, while the name of Isildur's brother Anárion also receives a mention.

So who exactly are these guys? Well, let's backtrack to 2001, when Peter Jackson's first "Lord of the Rings" movie thundered into theaters. If you remember the prologue to "The Fellowship of the Ring," it begins with a voiceover from Galadriel (Cate Blanchett). The younger Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is, of course, one of the main characters in "The Rings of Power."

As the older Galadriel narrates in "The Fellowship of the Ring," we see a map of Middle-earth and the Sundering Seas, which should be familiar to "Rings of Power" viewers — though some of the place names have obviously changed, since the show is set 3,000 years before "The Lord of the Rings" and it involves a fair amount of world-rebuilding. Galadriel explains how the rings were forged and how "a last alliance of Men and Elves" marched out to the slopes of Mount Doom to fight for the freedom of Middle-earth. On the frontlines are Isildur (Harry Sinclair) and his dad Elendil (Peter McKenzie), the latter of whom Galadriel refers to simply as "the king."