The Lord Of The Rings Cast Stand In Solidarity Amid Racist Backlash To Rings Of Power: 'You Are All Welcome Here'

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but a fictional fantasy show released in the year 2022 had the audacity to include a few non-white actors in the sprawling, glaringly majority-white cast and a lot of mouth-breathing racists still got really mad about it.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is only the latest IP craze to find itself caught up in such "controversies" — much of which is fueled by grifter social media accounts that pan for views and stoke outrage from the absolute lowest common denominator target audiences. These have come predictable enough to set your watch by such cycles and yet, every time, the rest of us grownups somehow find ourselves forced to bend the entirety of the discourse around these bad-faith actors as they resort to review-bombing and other troll-like acts of petulance.

We've seen this happen recently with Moses Ingram in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and John Boyega before her, and now the worst members of the J.R.R. Tolkien fandom have set their sights on the people of color cast in "The Rings of Power." The vitriol, abuse, and hate speech reached such a fever pitch that actor Ismael Cruz Córdova, who portrays the elf Arondir, has resorted to boldly speaking out against these attacks on social media to raise awareness of what he and his fellow castmates have been experiencing.

Thankfully, some much-needed reinforcements have arrived. Original "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd have taken to Twitter to lend their unwavering support to their "The Rings of Power" counterparts and, along with a strong statement of solidarity from Amazon Studios, denounced the ongoing bigotry in no uncertain terms.