Why John Boyega Won't Return To The Star Wars Franchise

John Boyega's debut as Finn in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was a momentous occasion for the franchise. Nearly 40 years into its existence, a galaxy far, far away was finally set to feature a Black man as its lead instead of a supporting player. But, sadly, what seemed like a promising start for both the actor and his character quickly fizzled out. As Finn was increasingly sidelined over the course of the next two movies in the Skywalker Saga, Boyega himself was subjected to an onslaught of racist abuse online, with little to no public support from the executive powers that be at Disney and Lucasfilm.

By the time "The Rise of Skywalker" came out in December 2019 (drawing the Skywalker Saga to a close), Boyega was already showing signs of being done and ready to move on from the property. He would only continue to air his grievances over the year that followed, publicly calling out Disney for pushing not just him but other "Star Wars" actors of color (namely, Kelly Marie Tran) to the side while failing to stand up for them in the face of attacks from toxic fans. This, in turn, led to him having what Boyega described as a "very honest, a very transparent conversation" with a high-ranking Mouse House executive.

Having buried the hatchet with his former bosses, Boyega is still (understandably) disinclined to return to a galaxy far, far away. The actor addressed the matter during an appearance on SiriusXM (via Variety), stating: