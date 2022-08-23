How Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya Changed John Boyega's Approach To Acting

John Boyega's feature film debut came in 2011 with the release of Joe Cornish's excellent alien invasion film "Attack the Block." Boyega, striking and intense, immediately caught the attention of those who saw Cornish's film, and he would almost immediately go on to appear in numerous British TV and film projects like "Becoming Human" and "Law & Order: UK." In 2015, he appeared before a global audience with the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," one of the biggest box office hits of all time. Despite his immediate high profile, Boyega remained pragmatic, even cynical about his new place in the pop culture firmament. In a 2019 interview with Variety, Boyega was asked about the potential of expanding his "Star Wars" role beyond feature films, to which he responded, "You ain't gonna Disney+ me."

Indeed, Boyega often seems to have an eye on his career trajectory. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Boyega talked about the extensive and constant work/life balance required of him. He talked about including people in his work process, and about some vital advice given to him by none other than Daniel Kaluuya.

Kaluuya is only a few years older than Boyega, and they seem to have started on similar career trajectories. Kaluuya's big break was probably starring in the notable British TV series "Skins," and he spent the mid-'00s incredibly busy with numerous TV and film projects. Kaluuya appeared in a few notable American films ("Kick-Ass 2," "Sicario") before grabbing the world's attention with Jordan Peele's excellent 2017 horror film "Get Out." The next year, Kaluuya would, like Boyega, star in a high-profile, Disney-owned franchise blockbuster: "Black Panther."

It was Kaluuya that encouraged Boyega to keep working but to keep doing so on his own terms.