Ewan McGregor Denounces Racist Attacks Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Moses Ingram

The mentor has spoken. Ewan McGregor, the actor who has played the beloved "Star Wars" character through its prequel trilogy and beyond, has spoken out against the racism new franchise star Moses Ingram has received since joining the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

In a video posted to the official Star Wars Twitter account on Tuesday, May 31, McGregor started by thanking the fans for making the show "the most watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time." He added, "It just goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together." He went on to reveal that not everything has been positive from the fans:

"However, it seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs, and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."

He concluded, "I just want to say, as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no 'Star Wars' fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."

The official Star Wars Twitter account also posted in support of Ingram hours before sharing McGregor's video. They wrote: "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."