Ewan McGregor Denounces Racist Attacks Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Moses Ingram
The mentor has spoken. Ewan McGregor, the actor who has played the beloved "Star Wars" character through its prequel trilogy and beyond, has spoken out against the racism new franchise star Moses Ingram has received since joining the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
In a video posted to the official Star Wars Twitter account on Tuesday, May 31, McGregor started by thanking the fans for making the show "the most watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time." He added, "It just goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together." He went on to reveal that not everything has been positive from the fans:
"However, it seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs, and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."
He concluded, "I just want to say, as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no 'Star Wars' fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."
The official Star Wars Twitter account also posted in support of Ingram hours before sharing McGregor's video. They wrote: "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."
Moses Ingram and racism in Star Wars
Franchise favorites like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran have also faced racist vitriol in the past for joining the legendary cinematic universe folks love so dearly. But they have spoken out and, subsequently, overcome the overwhelmingly loud voices of a minority audience who doesn't reflect the whole. Moses Ingram opened up about the onslaught of hate she had been receiving via a video on her Instagram Stories:
"There's nothing anybody can do about this. There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. ... The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I'm not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I'm not going to put myself. And to the rest of y'all, y'all weird."
Costar Kumail Nanjiani also spoke out against the racist attacks on Twitter alongside McGregor. "Moses Ingram is a phenomenal person and actor and I am excited about the decades of amazing work she has ahead of her," he wrote a few hours before McGregor's video was uploaded. "I stand with Moses," he later added to the post.