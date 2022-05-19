What Excited Obi-Wan Kenobi Villain Moses Ingram The Most About Joining The Star Wars Universe

Like most projects under the Disney banner, there's a fair amount of secrecy involved — and that was a huge key to gaining Ingram's interest in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." At a press conference attended by /Film, Ingram revealed that her excitement about the "Star Wars" project had nothing to do with its place in the franchise. In fact, when she first learned about "Kenobi," she had no idea that it was a "Star Wars" project at all:

"I didn't know that it would be 'Star Wars.' I think when I read the script, that was the thing that attracted me the most ... it was edgy and fun and cool ... I was surprised. I mean, from what I knew of 'Star Wars,' I didn't realize it was that dangerous. It felt dangerous, what I was reading."

Despite her surprise, Ingram confessed that she "couldn't say no" to the project either way. Not only was "Kenobi" edgier than expected, but her character, Reva, seemed like a fun challenge too. "I think I was most intrigued by her fervor for what she does," Ingram explained. "She's really smart and she plays the offense and she's always ten steps ahead." It didn't hurt Reva was a disciple of Vader, which meant Ingram would get to join the Dark Side: