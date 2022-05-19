The Morning Watch: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Answers Star Wars Questions, Making Of Chip 'N Dale & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cast members Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Moses Ingram answer some "Star Wars" questions. Plus, the teensy little leads from "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" teach us all how a movie is made ... more or less. And finally, the first 10 minutes of the Sony Pictures Entertainment film "Morbius" starring Jared Leto have been released online if you'd like to spend your life in such a way.