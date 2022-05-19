The Morning Watch: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Answers Star Wars Questions, Making Of Chip 'N Dale & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cast members Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Moses Ingram answer some "Star Wars" questions. Plus, the teensy little leads from "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" teach us all how a movie is made ... more or less. And finally, the first 10 minutes of the Sony Pictures Entertainment film "Morbius" starring Jared Leto have been released online if you'd like to spend your life in such a way.
A little Star Wars Q&A
In this video, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Moses Ingram answer seven "Star Wars" questions for Vanity Fair, including details about their respective characters in the series. Plus, find out how they reacted when they first learned they were in a "Star Wars" project, the most memorable scenes for them, and the unique challenges that come with their performance. For example, one of these cast members had a hard time not making lightsaber sounds while dueling. Watch the video for more.
Behind the scenes of Chip 'n Dale
The upcoming film "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" is getting some wildly positive buzz, and to help promote the movie, both Chip and Dale are here to give your their ankle-high view of how a movie gets made. You're probably not going to learn anything to help you make a home movie here, but it's very funny, and they do (kinda) reveal some super fun animated celebrity cameos, including one that appears to be Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast." Enjoy!
The world is a (living) vampire
The Sony Pictures film "Morbius" has gotten a lot of guff since being released earlier this year. Now you can see what people have been talking about for yourself. Well, you can catch the first 10 minutes of the movie, which have been released online for your viewing pleasure. Leto's character is already wearing a sort of cape wardrobe piece before the real vampire stuff really stars. Maybe he wants the vampire bats to like him? Then we get a bit of a look at his origin story, how he was brilliant as a child and how mean kids are. Anyway, the movie is out on digital right now if you want to see more. Do you want to see more though?