Obi-Wan Kenobi Featurette: Ewan McGregor Reflects On Stepping Into The Famous Star Wars Role

The featurette kicks off with McGregor discussing how he was "blown away" when watching the original "Star Wars" for the first time, before going on to praise Alec Guinness and his performance as Obi-Wan in the original trilogy. He then expressed his excitement at the notion of getting to play the Jedi as a younger man before narrating an important moment in the history of the franchise as archival footage plays.

"The first big experience for me was going to the studio where we shot Episode I. The props master brought up a big chest, and he looked me in the eye, and he opened it up, and I got to choose Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber. So that was a moment I'll never forget."

He then moves on to discuss Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn's famous duel with Darth Maul from "The Phantom Menace," with a little more behind-the-scenes footage accompanying his account. Then we get to McGregor's excitement for his return, which is paired with footage that we've seen already in previous trailers, with the actor saying the following: