Ewan McGregor Forgot How To Obi-Wan Kenobi Before Returning To The Character

It's been 17 years since Ewan McGregor picked up his lightsaber to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," giving birth to a plethora of the internet's favorite reaction gifs and memes. ("Hello there!") But after so many years away from the role, it took the actor a while to regain the high ground and figure out how to Obi-Wan his way once more for the character's solo series on Disney+. Lucky for him, he had plenty of time to remaster his Alec Guinness impersonation before the start of filming.

As you may recall, development on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has been a bit of a roller coaster ride. After years of envisioning the project as a film, Disney and Lucasfilm scrapped those plans in response to the box office failure of 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (Lucasfilm was quick to deny this when the news first leaked, no doubt hoping to avoid more bad buzz.) "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was then re-purposed as a limited series for Disney+, with Deborah Chow acting as director on the heels of her acclaimed work on "The Mandalorian" season 1.

All seemed to be going well, too, until the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show hit a snag and paused to undergo heavy rewrites in January 2020. It was just as well, though, given that every movie and TV production would shut down two months later due to the pandemic. Filming would ultimately begin in April 2021, with Chow calling the shots and McGregor starring.