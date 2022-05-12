Ewan McGregor Says The Star Wars Prequels Were 'Very Difficult' Because Technology Got In The Way

Those of a certain age likely recall the arc of the "Star Wars" films released between 1999 and 2005. The three prequel films — "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," and "Revenge of the Sith" — were each initially well-received by fans and were all enormous box office hits, but viewed with a sour attitude, with many fans and critics citing their sterile aesthetic, weird dialogue ("I hate sand"), and monkeying with "Star Wars" canon (midichlorians?) to be ultimately damaging to the franchise at large. Thanks to a slew of online critics merrily tearing into the prequel films (the popular YouTube videos put out by Red Letter Media are a standout), a general attitude began to emerge about George Lucas' newly minted trilogy of films: They were some of the worst pop films ever made.

This negative attitude seems to have prevailed for the better part of a decade, and the three films' silly verbiage often became quoted ironically. The three films ultimately received generally low approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes as well, with "The Phantom Menace" receiving a mere 51%. It wasn't until a generation passed — and following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm — that popular attitudes began to shift. A light internet snoop will reveal many articles from around 2015 and 2016 reappraising the "Star Wars" prequel films. An arc was now formed: Once hated, these films are now entering the realm of being rescued.

Few people were more aware of the overwhelming vitriol received by these three films than the actors. Poor Jake Lloyd, who played the young Anakin Skywalker in "The Phantom Menace" was bullied incessantly for his presence in the movie, and has since said he's sworn off movies for good. In a recent interview, Ewan McGregor, who played the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the films — and who will reprise the role for an upcoming Disney+ TV series — called the films an interesting experiment, and were perhaps too technology-forward.