Feast Your Eyes On New Images From Obi-Wan Kenobi

Well, hello there. Here's a sentence that many "Star Wars" obsessives of a certain age never would've thought they'd live to see: it's a great time to be a fan of the prequel trilogy.

Once maligned and mocked as the absolute nadir of cinema, a new generation led by (at the time) impressionable kids have grown up to pretty much singlehandedly rehabilitate director George Lucas' undeniably ambitious dream of exploring the tragic origins of a young Anakin Skywalker and the cruel twist of fate that led him down the path of becoming the fearsome Darth Vader. Not all of that landed quite as effectively as intended, as even the biggest prequel defenders would admit, but it's become more and more normalized to freely praise those movies for the things they did do well.

One such aspect, lauded by fans and critics alike, happens to be Ewan McGregor's portrayal of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. After almost two decades away from the role, the actor has been brought back for Lucasfilm's new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series — along with a few other familiar faces, as well. With the calendar just about to flip over to May and the premiere date rapidly approaching, today we're kicking off the week with a batch of new images from the upcoming show. You might think there aren't all that many different ways to show a bearded, downright Jesus-looking Obi-Wan wandering around the Tatooine desert ... and you'd more or less be right. But from everything we've seen so far, there seems to be a range of unexpected settings and locales packed into this series to bring fans even closer to the vibes and aesthetics of the prequel era. Check out the new images below!