Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Early Buzz: Roger Rabbit Gets A Worthy Successor

May 16, 2022

Disney+, as a streaming service, has largely been good as a nostalgia machine that runs on gigantic franchises. And, to be fair, that strategy is working quite well as the service has gained a ton of subscribers in just over two years. At times, this can be a bit exhausting but, in other moments, the vessel for nostalgia proves to be welcomed. Such appears to be the case with "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," a brand new movie that revives the beloved cartoon with a twist. It's a mix of live-action and animation with Johny Mulaney and Andy Sandberg leading the way as the iconic cartoon duo.

Well, we now have some sense of how director Akiva Schaffer managed with the material as the social media reactions to the film have begun pouring in ahead of its release later this week. While we still have to wait for full reviews to drop, it appears as though this is going to be a real treat for people who grew up with the series.

For starters, /Film's very own Chris Evangelista and Ethan Anderson had the chance to check out the film and they both had very nice things to say about it. In particular, they offered comparisons to "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" which is no small thing to say.

Our own BJ Colangelo also had the chance to see the film and paints it as a love letter to animation, in addition to being hilarious.

SlashFilm's Ben F. Silverio had plenty of praise too:

And our own Josh Spiegel has a glowing review on the way, but had this to say for now:

It turns out the glowing reactions don't end with critics working under this roof as Collider's Steven Weintraub also had very nice things to say about it.

Quite honestly, in the early going, it seems downright difficult to find a bad reaction in the bunch. Not to get anyone's hopes up too high here, but it seems like this may be a total slam dunk. Here are some other very positive reactions to the inventive reboot.

The hype very much appears to be real with this one. Aside from the "Roger Rabbit" comparisons, the big takeaway here seems to be that the movie caught a lot of people off guard in a good way, ultimately serving as a pleasant surprise. These reactions aren't just positive – they're positively glowing. Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons also star. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand penned the screenplay.

"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" arrives on May 20 on Disney+.

Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life.

