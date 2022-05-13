Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi Expectations And Predictions
On the May 13, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about their expectations for Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ryan: Star Wars Fans Want These Questions Answered In Obi-Wan Kenobi
-
Owen Lars
-
Luke Skywalker
-
Darth Vader
-
Inquisitors
-
Kumail Nanjiani
-
A Rogue One retcon that earns its place?
-
Will it help or tarnish A New Hope?
- Other Established characters?
-
Palpatine
-
Yoda
-
Qui-Gon
-
Maul?
-
Leia
-
-
What will the show's big surprise be?
-
Any connections to the Mandalorian verse?
-
Also mentioned:
-
-
-
-
-
-
