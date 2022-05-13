Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi Expectations And Predictions

Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm
By Peter Sciretta/May 13, 2022 2:21 pm EDT

On the May 13, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about their expectations for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

  • Ryan: Star Wars Fans Want These Questions Answered In Obi-Wan Kenobi

    • Owen Lars

    • Luke Skywalker

    • Darth Vader

    • Inquisitors

    • Kumail Nanjiani

    • A Rogue One retcon that earns its place?

    • Will it help or tarnish A New Hope?

    • Other Established characters?

      • Palpatine

      • Yoda

      • Qui-Gon

      • Maul?

      • Leia

    • What will the show's big surprise be?

    • Any connections to the Mandalorian verse?

