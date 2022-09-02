Amazon Is Delaying The Rings Of Power Reviews On Prime Video To Combat Trolls

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of review-bombing, first of all, I'm jealous. Second, it's a trolling method that involves people who decide they hate a series or film (before they've even seen it) showing up en masse to give the project one star on any website that lets them, in hopes of scaring people away from watching. More often than not, this happens to major franchise projects that center on — or even just include — women, people of color, or LGBTQ people. In the case of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the backlash, which began months ago, seems to be coming from a faction of Tolkein fans who hate that this fantasy series that also features dragons, orcs, and elves dares to imagine a world that isn't just white people.

While industry insiders typically know to be wary of audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes in case of potential review bombing, it's not a practice everyone knows about, which means it unfortunately can deter potential viewers. I've seen it in action, when people say they've heard a movie was bad, only to realize on further questioning that they just looked at its misleadingly low IMDb rating. Variety's report doesn't include exact details about the system Amazon is using to filter reviews, but if it's helpful, hopefully it could also be employed on other audience score sites to help give potential viewers a more accurate portrait of genuine viewer feedback.

"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has new episodes streaming on Fridays on Prime Video.