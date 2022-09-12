A Little Detail In The Rings Of Power Makes Middle-Earth Feel Even More Real [Exclusive]

Spoilers follow for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Through its epic scope and scale, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" achieves never-before-seen cinematic heights on the small screen. A distant relative to Peter Jackson's original trilogy, the streaming series is not afraid of diving head-first into the source material and exploring a rich fantasy world that spans millenniums. Furthermore, the show is able to take advantage of the mega-sized production budget through its groundbreaking visual effects, costumes, and set designs. Every fantastical element feels grounded in reality thanks to the commitment to detail by the artists behind the scenes. One aspect of the show, in particular, speaks to the care put into the vast history "The Rings of Power" covers in its eight-episode season.

The kingdom of Númenor is already a vital location in "The Rings of Power" for several reasons, but one small detail about their culture puts the dense nature of the series in an entirely new perspective. In the third episode, when Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen) arrive at the Hall of Lore located on the Númenor island, scrolls — not bound books — are seen throughout the sequence. The scene does not exactly concern itself with that fact, but the background detail plays an important role in laying out the timeline. According to the production designer, this choice was not only intentional but started as an early idea during the development process.