The Rings Of Power Production Designer On Building Death Into The Walls Of Númenor [Exclusive Interview]

Since episode 3 just dropped, I'd love to get to dig into Númenor specifically. I would love to hear how you approached creating this city — when you first sat down to bring this island city to life, what did you look toward for inspiration?

Well, I think there are two elements that actually set the signposts for Númenor. One was this letter that Tolkien wrote where he says, "Gee, I just got back from Númenor. Oh, I mean Venice." Venice evokes a certain sensibility in our heads, that there's a sense of wealth, a sense of beauty, a sense of lots of history, that it's been built up over time. Plus water, a lot of water.

The other element is this sense of it as the Atlantis of Middle-earth. In the third age of Middle-earth [the time period that ends with the events in "The Lord of the Rings" films], we see what leftover elements there are of Númenorian architecture and culture — we see Minas Tirith and Osgiliath — and we know that what those things look like.

In my head, the idea was that those are the ghosts of Númenor. That's what's left ... maybe a 1,000 people got rescued from a civilization of millions of people, so not every bit of technology, or culture, or knowledge, was able to be transferred from Númenor back to Middle-earth.

So, Minas Tirith looks like a part of Númenor, but it's not enough of it to actually represent the grandeur of the city. We looked at that Romanesque architecture we see in the movies, and we wanted to dial way up from that in terms of grandeur, beauty, and richness. That and this sense of Venice gave us a conceptual and an emotional standpoint for Númenor.

From there, I looked into what the cognates for that might be in our world. I wanted to get into the sense of history, so I looked back to very old bits of architecture and culture for us, like Babylonian architecture, and Sumerian architecture, and Minoan architecture, all of which are these big, blocky shapes.

What that sparked was the idea of differentiating between the cultures — elves, for example, have a definite look, that's very vertical and about nature; dwarfs have this thing where it's about the horizontal and the weight of the mountains, and the diagonals of the stone; and the humans in the Southland are all about this melting architecture, that's all soft and very earthen.

And so, for Númenor, the whole point is that it is this culture that is thriving. We turned toward shapes that have the strength and power — these squares, these domes, these arcs, all of which fit back to that Sumerian and Minoan architecture. And then layering on top of that those Romanesque forms that we see in the movies.