The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power 'Built An Entire City' For Its Massive Production [Comic-Con]

When it comes to "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," Amazon says go big or go home. The "Lord of the Rings" prequel series is the streaming giant's endeavor to capture some serious eyeballs with a sprawling epic. "Rings of Power" is based upon J.R.R. Tolkien's history of the fictional Middle-earth as chronicled in the author's long-beloved "Lord of the Rings" books, as well as their appendices.

"The Rings of Power" is set thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," during the once-peaceful era of Middle-earth's Second Age. It was a time in which the Rings of Power were forged, the Dark Lord Sauron ascended to power, and the island of Númenor fell into decline; it was also a period of alliance between Elves and Men. All of this will be depicted in what is intended to be a five-season series, helmed by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

San Diego Comic-Con attendees (those with the intestinal fortitude to weather the trials and tribulations of Hall H) were blessed with the first new glimpses of the series since ... well, not that long ago, actually. But Payne and McKay appeared in-person alongside executive producer Lindsey Weber and some cast of the show to debut a new trailer, several clips, answer questions, and get the hype train moving for the already highly-anticipated series. During the panel, the showrunners touched upon the incredible images that have come out so far, particularly of the island realm Númenor. Asked how much was CGI vs. practical sets, McKay raved about the production:

"We built an entire city, several blocks, and an entire wharf. It's crazy and enormous, like something from D.W. Griffith, it was awesome. But the not racist part!"