The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: Time To Go Back To Middle-Earth

The new trailer for the Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is finally here. After a Twitter tease last week which showed characters from all over Middle-earth gazing with worry at a falling star (from which a man emerges in an earlier trailer), we have a more in-depth look at this prequel from the Second Age, thousands of years before Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. One thing we know for certain; this series is going to be beautiful, from the costumes to the sets. The incredibly large budget for "huge world-building" has paid off, if this and the earlier teasers are anything to go by.

In the series, we'll see the creation of the 19 rings of power by Sauron (who was known back then as Annatar). "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" already has five seasons of content mapped out, which makes sense, knowing how much content author J.R.R. Tolkien created for Middle-earth.

My advice is to not take rings from people unless you've been dating for a while. Especially not from someone who came out of a meteor. That's just good sense.