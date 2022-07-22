The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: War Is Coming To Middle-Earth

Before the One Ring got all the press in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, there were other, lesser rings. You know, the ones for which the One Ring was created so it could "rule them all." In the new Prime Video series "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," we're going to see them. Maybe you got that from the double use of the world "rings" in the title? There are 19 others, so I supposed doubling up on the word "rings" makes sense.

Today we have a new trailer for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and it's epic in scale. You'll recognize a certain Elf named Galadriel, who was once played by Cate Blanchett, and is now played by Morfydd Clark. This series starts long before we meet Bilbo or Frodo; we're back in the Second Age of Middle-earth, which is many centuries before the Fellowship is formed to fight Sauron.

Traveling back to Middle-earth is a daunting task. "The Lord of the Rings" movies, even the insanely long extended versions, are powerful pieces of cinema. The scale is huge, the performances strong, and the visuals incredible. How do you top that? Well, "The Hobbit" trilogy tried, but dealt with bloated runtimes (three movies were absolutely unnecessary for such a short book), plot issues, and a 48-frames-per-second format that left people feeling nauseated.