The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Footage Reaction: One Prime Video Show To Rule Them All [Comic-Con]

San Diego Comic-Con just debuted new footage from the upcoming Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and /Film was there to see it. The show's story is set thousands of years before Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. It's the Second Age of Middle-earth, and things are not well in the land. At least the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark, playing the same role Cate Blanchett played in the original trilogy) can see that something is wrong.

This is the time in the writings of author J.R.R. Tolkien in which Sauron appeared and convinced the elf Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to help create the 19 rings of power, which weren't the gifts that they appeared to be. We know what happened with the One Ring that ruled them all later on, but now we're going to learn how it all started.

After debuting a brand new trailer (which you can see here), five clips were shown for the folks in Hall H, and we've got the breakdown for you below.