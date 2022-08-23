The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Early Buzz: One Ring To Rule Them All?

Aug. 23, 2022

Fantasy fans have barely had the chance to catch their breath after the "House of the Dragon" premiere took viewers back to Westeros for the first time in years. Now, a different world of magic is about to make a comeback, with "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." The new Prime Video series is set to debut September 2, 2022, and thanks to the specifics of the rights deal secured by Amazon Studios, it will pull not from J.R.R. Tolkein's "Lord of the Rings" books, but from lesser-known Middle-earth history texts, like the books' appendices.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has a lot riding on its success: the series reportedly has a budget of over $400 million for its first season, which would make it the most expensive TV show ever made. Those big numbers could translate to great storytelling and huge success, or, as we've recently seen with Netflix's big-budget gamble "The Gray Man," it could fail to make a major impact with viewers. Series creators JD Payne and Patrick McKay already have five seasons planned, so we'll be hearing about the series for a while either way.

This is what $400+ million can buy

So, is "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" worth viewers' investment? First reactions to the series have just gone live, and the early buzz looks promising. Here's what critics are saying about their first look at the series:

Here's part of the official synopsis for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power":

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The new series' trailers certainly deliver some gorgeous visuals, and it's set to introduce a whole host of new characters including elves, dwarves, humans, and hobbit-like Harfoots. The cast largely includes up-and-comers, but is led by "Saint Maud" star Morfydd Clark who plays a young Galadriel. Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, and Ismael Cruz Cordova are among the other lead cast members. "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" arrives on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

