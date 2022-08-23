The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Early Buzz: One Ring To Rule Them All?

So, is "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" worth viewers' investment? First reactions to the series have just gone live, and the early buzz looks promising. Here's what critics are saying about their first look at the series:

Have seen the first 2 episodes of the @primevideo's #LordOfTheRings series. Prepare to be blown away by the scale and scope of #TheRingsofPower. I don't know how they managed to pull this off, but they made a 'Lord of the Rings' show that feels like 'Lord of the Rings.' ½ pic.twitter.com/OTZjH41WTS — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 24, 2022

Amazon's new #LordOfTheRings series #TheRingsOfPower is impressive. The massive budget just bleeds off the screen, and it *feels* like something that would fit alongside Jackson's films. But even with such a huge world, it's never overwhelming and keeps it's focus. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/2jBOyZtfSt — Trent Moore (@trentlmoore) August 24, 2022

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #LordOfTheRings #TheRingsOfPower. It is stunningly gorgeous to look at, and the score is beautiful. It also takes a while to get going, and there's a LOT going on. But for fans of the movies, it'll take you right back at points once it's rolling. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 24, 2022

Social media embargo is up for #LordofTheRings #TheRingsofPower #LOTR, so: I've seen the first 2 episodes. I had been skeptical...but I was very pleasantly surprised. It is actually good! Very good! Visuals & tone are just right. IMO, a great addition to the Tolkien world — Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) August 24, 2022

Got to see the first two episodes of #LordOfTheRings #TheRingsOfPower and it's absolutely GORGEOUS. That being said, I've never seen a single LOTR movie so I am completely lost, which is kind of upsetting considering it's a prequel. However, I'm still excited to keep watching. pic.twitter.com/TCiCziwAzv — Tamara Fuentes (@tamara_fuentes) August 24, 2022

I've seen two episodes of #LordOfTheRings #RingsOfPower @primevideo. It's worthy of its namesake – grand in scope & storytelling with intricately detailed locales + a good amount of action. I can't wait to see what happens next. #EmaHorvath couldn't tell me. pic.twitter.com/DhOccVRHAL — DeWayneHamby (@DeWayneHamby) August 24, 2022

The pilot for #RingsOfPower is great but the 2nd episode is gonna make #LordOfTheRings fans flip the f out... it's so good, and can't wait to see the rest of Season 1! — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) August 24, 2022

But I'm very encouraged with the first two #RingsofPower episodes overall. Each pocket of civilization they visit puts forth a new perspective and mythical cultural wonders. Straightforward plot mixed with starry eyes. #LordOfTheRings — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) August 24, 2022

Here's part of the official synopsis for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power":

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The new series' trailers certainly deliver some gorgeous visuals, and it's set to introduce a whole host of new characters including elves, dwarves, humans, and hobbit-like Harfoots. The cast largely includes up-and-comers, but is led by "Saint Maud" star Morfydd Clark who plays a young Galadriel. Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, and Ismael Cruz Cordova are among the other lead cast members. "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" arrives on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.