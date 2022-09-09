The Rings Of Power Understands What Made The Lord Of The Rings Such A Singular Fantasy Story

With the benefit of hindsight and the full weight of history in our favor, it's easy to forget that Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy was never considered a preordained success — until it landed in theaters and became a runaway sensation, naturally. Without even getting into the various behind-the-scenes issues that plagued the lengthy and unparalleled production, skeptics remained unconvinced that such a fantastical world with all manner of bizarre creatures, exotic settings, and dense lore could possibly sustain four-quadrant appeal among casual audiences. And if it weren't for the sheer technical skill on display through every aspect of the trilogy, the doubters could've very well been proven right.

With "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" now trying to follow in the trilogy's footsteps, it's only natural to compare the two adaptations to see how this new series measures up to what many consider to be the definitive live-action take on Middle-earth. /Film's own Chris Evangelista said as much in his review for the Prime Video show, noting how much it seems to intentionally hew close to what we've seen before. Yet while that could easily be considered a fatal flaw, what if that proved to be the show's greatest strength instead?

For everything "The Lord of the Rings" had going against it, the key to its legendary status can be found in the smallest source imaginable: those lovable hobbits. "The Rings of Power" has brought in its own smallfolk substitute, their harfoot ancestors, to fill a remarkably similar narrative role. Amid all the grandiose imagery and epic conflicts and magical beings, the presence of the down-to-earth halflings has always set Tolkien apart from any other fantasy tale out there. The harfoots are a welcome — and vital — continuation of this trend.