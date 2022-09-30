The Rings Of Power Has The Nielsen Ratings To Rule Them All (On Streaming)

The data is in for the first head-to-head match-up in the streaming ratings between "House of the Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." The two fantasy juggernauts have been airing concurrently since "The Rings of Power" premiered on September 1, 2022, with "House of the Dragon" debuting about a week and a half earlier on August 21. The newest Nielsen streaming ratings cover the window from August 29 to September 4, and it looks like "The Rings of Power" came out ahead — with a few caveats.

Variety reports that "The Rings of Power" was the #1 most-streamed show for the week of its premiere, with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. The series had a two-episode premiere, as did "House of the Dragon," which pulled in 781 million streaming minutes from viewers. Since the latter series debuted a bit ahead of "The Rings of Power," though, it actually had three episodes available to stream. Even with that advantage, "The Rings of Power" still bested "House of the Dragon" online, as the George R. R. Martin adaptation placed behind three other programs in the streaming rankings: Netflix's "Me Time" and "NCIS," and, most surprisingly, "Game of Thrones," which scored 792 million minutes.

The Nielsen data only covers viewers in the U.S. and it isn't as cut-and-dry as it seems, since "The Rings of Power," adapted from the "Lord of the Rings" appendices by J. R. R. Tolkien, is a streaming exclusive that can only be viewed on Prime Video. "House of the Dragon," by contrast, has its viewership split between HBO Max and its HBO broadcast. Roughly a third of its audience is watching the show on true, traditional television on HBO.