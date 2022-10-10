House Of The Dragon Has Made Paddy Considine's King Viserys One Of The Great Fantasy Characters Of All Time

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

In fiction, depictions of monarchs tend to go in one of three ways. There are the hagiographies, where we are meant to look in awe at the noble ruler who looks out for and defends their people. There are the tyrants, where their love affair with power drives them to perform terrible acts, both personally and politically. And there are the gluttons that are disinterested in ruling and only care about fulfilling their own vices. Stories, both wonderful and atrocious, have been written about these archetypical royals for centuries. "House of the Dragon" looked to carve a brand new path in the stories of monarchs with King Viserys I, portrayed by Paddy Considine, who finally took his last breath at the end of the show's eighth episode, "The Lord of the Tides."

As someone who has had quite a few problems with how "House of the Dragon" has decided to tell its story, I have no qualms about how it has handled Viserys. In fact, this character is a pure triumph. The writers and Paddy Considine have created a character burdened by guilt and pain, both self-inflicted and brought upon him, that has spent his life either destroying himself or looking for love from others to cope. He's a profoundly layered character that Considine brings to life in such an unexpected and heartbreaking way. For all the political machinations at play, King Viserys is the real human being anchoring all of the plot mechanics to something deeply emotional.

Let us celebrate what a remarkable creation he is.