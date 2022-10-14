How Olivia Cooke Interpreted Viserys' Final Words On House Of The Dragon

The latest episode of "House of the Dragon" absolutely relishes in getting our hopes up just a tiny bit and then crushing it instantly. A fateful family dinner with both the black and the green faction of the Targaryen family had an awkward start but seemed to be heading in a good direction after a heartfelt speech by the decrepit King Viserys.

Viserys makes an impassioned plea for the warring sides of his clan to stop fighting, and for a second, it seems like it works out. Princess Rhaenyra toasts her childhood friend-turned-bitter-enemy Alicent. Alicent toasts her back. Things seem like they're finally looking up for the extended Targaryen brood.

Of course, the divisions within the family are far too deep to be solved by mere words. Even when the parents are open to making amends, the children, who have their whole lives only known hating the other faction, won't learn as quickly. A brawl breaks out between Rhaenyra's sons and Alicent's after the terrifying bad boy, Aemond, calls the legitimacy of Jace and Luke's birth into question (correctly, but that's beside the point), leading to a disappointing end to the dinner.

Even after this confrontation, the icy relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent seemed to be thawing. There was still, maybe, some hope for the two to come to a peaceful resolution. Unfortunately, the episode's penultimate scene featured Alicent entering Viserys' bedroom, where the sickened king was delusional. In this state, Viserys spoke some final words to his wife which may have a great impact on the show's future.

Warning: spoilers follow for "House of the Dragon" episode 8.