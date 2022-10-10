House Of The Dragon Just Suddenly And Tragically Dodged A Happy Ending

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 8.

If fantasy stories involving characters foretelling the future have taught us anything, it's that prophecies are usually bad news. At their best, they inspire tyrants like Lord Voldemort to bring about their own downfall. But most of the time, they spur would-be decent people like Macbeth and Anakin Skywalker to embrace their worst impulses, transforming them into the very kind of oppressors they once put their life on the line to defeat. So of course "House of the Dragon," a show about the collapse of House Targaryen over the 200 years leading up to "Game of Thrones," should miss its best shot at a happy ending thanks to a prophecy.

The series' latest episode kicks off with a "Previously on..." that recaps King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) conversation with a young Rhaenyra about "The Song of Ice and Fire" and the vision Aegon the Conqueror had of the White Walkers bringing about the end of the world unless there's a Targaryen to unite and lead humanity against them. It acts as the Sword of Damocles hanging over the rest of the hour. You just know this scene, which took place two decades prior in the show's timeline, is going to come into play at some point, yet you dread the moment it does, realizing there's no way it will mean anything but trouble for the most dysfunctional family in Westeros.

Sure enough, this tidbit doesn't come up until the episode is winding down after the most awkward family dinner this side of the Roys' Thanksgiving festivities on "Succession" or maybe Leatherface putting on supper in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" (honestly, it's a close tie). And when it does, the outcome is pretty dang devastating.