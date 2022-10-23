House Of The Dragon Will 'Get To The Spectacle' Of War In Season 2

For a show that I have had my issues with, one of my favorite elements about "House of the Dragon" is its commitment to generally playing out the drama out in scenes of people talking in rooms. With "Game of Thrones," my favorite scenes were always the moments of backroom wheeling and dealing between characters who each did not have the most upstanding morality, looking for a way to accrue more power. Putting a couple of great actors across from one another in a battle of wits ... now, that's the juice.

Of course, when your show has massive armies, swords with names, and a bunch of dragons, a lot of people tune into the world of Westeros expecting a bit of grand spectacle. "Game of Thrones" set some high bars when it comes to action sequences on television, but "House of the Dragon" has had very little in the way of battles or set pieces in comparison. For those hungry for the carnage and bloodshed of war, you will not have to wait all that much longer according to showrunner Ryan Condal, who promises that the spectacle is not too far away.

Speaking to The Times (via Deadline), Condal said of their plan:

"We will get to the spectacle ... But you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war. [Season] 2 will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of 'Game of Thrones,' but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."