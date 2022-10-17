Why House Of The Dragon's Rhaenys Didn't End The War Before It Started, According To Showrunner Ryan Condal

The post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon" has decided to take its cue from "Game of Thrones" and use the penultimate episode of the season for some spectacle and a big, momentous swing of the story. In "The Green Council," the big story moment is obviously the usurping of the throne by the Hightowers and installing Aegon as the new king of Westeros. For the spectacle, they looked to their bread and butter: a dragon, which bursts into the coronation with Eve Best's Rhaenys riding atop it. Because this is an episode 9, we do have this feeling that there is a strong possibility Rhaenys decides to burn the place to the ground, but her choice is to not do anything but just fly away after an intense stare down and a mighty dragon roar.

Tactically speaking, this was a terrible move. Rhaenys has the opposition to Rhaenyra, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, all lined up in front of her, and Westeros' version of a nuclear weapon sits beneath her. If she says, "Dracarys," there would be no war, and the Seven Kingdoms would have their very first queen. But co-showrunner Ryan Condal and the writers decided that inaction will actually be the big moment of the episode. I know I found myself surprised by the outcome of that confrontation, as nobody ended up dead (except for the dozens, if not hundreds, of innocent civilians the dragon killed by emerging from the ground). In my estimation, they just needed to throw in something that felt big and either didn't consider the ramifications as to why she would choose to do nothing or — worst case scenario — didn't care.