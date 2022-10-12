George R. R. Martin Thinks House Of The Dragon Will Run Four Seasons

As someone who has had problems with the pacing of the story for "House of the Dragon," I have wondered how showrunner Ryan Condal and the other writers will sustain this tale as an ongoing series. They have already gone through 21 years of story in eight episodes, and as someone who hasn't read "Fire & Blood," the book which "House of the Dragon" is based on, I wonder how much more story there is to even go, because the pace they are currently going would take them another two decades into the future in the middle of next season.

Luckily, we have some insight from the man who created it all, George R.R. Martin. While he is still hammering away at a little book called "The Winds of Winter" which may or may not ever see the light of day, he has provided some thoughts over on his blog about how he feels the first season of "House of the Dragon" is coming along. Unsurprisingly, he is quite pleased about it. Even he admits that he would have liked to spend more time with young Rhaenyra and Alicent (agreed!), but he understands the constraints and compromises a 10-episode season of television requires.

As he knows the full story of "House of the Dragon," he also gives an estimation as to how long this show will run, given it continues to be the ratings juggernaut the first season has been. Martin sees there being four seasons for this tale.