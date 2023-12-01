Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw Gives Monarch, And The Monsterverse, The One Thing The Movies Were Missing

This post contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" episode 4, "Parallels and Interiors."

The Monsterverse is coming up on a decade now, dating back to director Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" in 2014. But in all of those years, the human characters in the franchise have often left much to be desired. Fortunately, the Monsterverse has finally figured out this piece of the puzzle. The key? Kurt Russell. "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is currently in the midst of its first season on Apple TV+ and Russell's character Lee Shaw is easily the best human character we've had against the backdrop of this world of monsters.

In nine years of the Monsterverse, we've had some extremely memorable monster action, including one heck of a showdown between Godzilla and King Kong in 2021's aptly named "Godzilla vs. Kong." The humans? That's a different story. Oftentimes, these characters feel like vehicles that are just driving us toward the next monster showdown. Heck, Bryan Cranston's Joe Brody, who was very compelling, was killed off at the end of the first act of "Godzilla," rather frustratingly. That's the way it's been. Lee Shaw has changed that.

It certainly doesn't hurt that the creatives behind this big-budget series managed to attract Russell — one of the most charismatic and likable actors on the planet — to the role. But even outside of that, from a writing standpoint, they've done a lot to make this character compelling, all while tying him into the larger universe. The show's cold open even features John Goodman reprising his role as Bill Randa from "Kong: Skull Island," immediately connecting the events of that movie to Russell's Shaw. Also, not for nothing, Shaw traces his roots back to a 2014 Monsterverse comic. So he didn't come from nowhere.