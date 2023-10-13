Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Review: A Mystery Box Series With A Little Bit Of Godzilla For Good Measure

I think we can all agree that the humans are the least interesting part of the so-called MonsterVerse franchise, the series of recent films connecting Godzilla and King Kong. The humans may be our guides through these stories, but they're all kind of blah, and it's Godzilla and Kong (and the other monsters they butt up against) we want to see. Which makes "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," the new Apple TV+ series set in the MonsterVerse, kind of strange. While monsters do appear here, the show is very much human-focused and is thus tasked with trying to make those humans compelling in between brief glimpses of dangerous creatures (or Titans, as they're called in the world of the MonsterVerse). In other words, if you were hoping for a live-action Godzilla TV series, you might want to temper those expectations — the big guy barely shows up in the five episodes screened for critics. Perhaps they're saving him for the grand finale. As for Kong, he doesn't show up at all. Maybe he was busy with other projects or wanted too much money.

After "Lost" became a huge hit, networks rushed out their own "Lost" knock-offs; shows that were very much playing with a mystery box, where twists and turns were the name of the game. "Monarch" very much feels like one of those "Lost" knock-offs; every episode introduces us to some new mystery to keep the story chugging along. All of the mysteries surround Monarch, the organization that knows all about the monsters/titans that occasionally cropped up to wreck some stuff. One character describes them as "like the CIA, but for Godzilla."

"Monarch" begins in the wake of the events of the 2014 "Godzilla." The world has changed, and as Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) lands in Tokyo, we see signs for a "Godzilla Evacuation Route." Missile defense systems are set up on bridges — monster defense has become big business. The uber-wealthy have taken to living in posh bunkers. As for Cate, she's come to Tokyo to check into a mystery surrounding her recently deceased father. She's in for a shock: during her trip, she learns her father had an entirely different life, including a second wife and a secret son, Kentaro (Ren Watabe). The two siblings reluctantly team up to dig into what their dead father was up to, and what he was up to seemed to involve Monarch. Along the way, they team up with May (Kiersey Clemons), a computer expert with plenty of secrets of her own.