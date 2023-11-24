Kurt Russell's Monarch Character Existed Before The Show

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is the best kind of TV show belonging to a cinematic universe. It works as a fantastic series in its own right, one with a compelling mystery box, cool and memorable characters you genuinely want to follow even when the monsters aren't around, and visuals that match the main movies.

Perhaps most importantly as part of a cinematic universe, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" ties into the larger MonsterVerse without making either the series or the movies feel like chores. Watching the show enriches the movies and vice versa, but one is not necessary to watch the other.

The show takes place on two timelines. It tells us the origins of the mysterious organization Monarch, and it's also a story of a woman and her newfound half-brother in the aftermath of Godzilla's first reappearance trying to piece together how their father is involved with the organization. "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" includes characters we've seen in other movies, like John Goodman's Bill Randa. It also expands the world of the films by filling in the gaps that the movies didn't have time to show, like how the world reacted to the Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms (MUTOs) and the city-wide preparations and protocols in place for the Titans' return.

One of the best parts of "Monarch" is the character of Lee Shaw, played by both Kurt and Wyatt Russell, which is one of the best pieces of casting for a TV series in years. Though we don't yet know a lot about Shaw or how he plays into the mystery — nor how he looks so young in the present — it turns out we've actually seen him in the MonsterVerse before.