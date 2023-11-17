Monarch Offers A Perspective On The Monster-Verse The Movies Never Could

Warning: this article discusses kaiju-sized spoilers from the premiere of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."

From the moment that Gareth Edwards' criminally underrated "Godzilla" (2014) first lumbered onto the scene, a series further expanding on the mythos and lore established in the movie and the sequels that followed was probably inevitable. "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" (you can read Chris Evangelista's review for /Film here) pays off on that implicit promise, picking up in the years following the climactic action sequence in San Francisco (along with parallel timelines taking place decades in the past) and grounding the monster-mashing spectacle in a more personal, street-level perspective. Thanks to the extra time allotted to the medium of streaming television and its very premise as an origin story (of sorts) for the mysterious organization seen in the films known as Monarch, the Apple TV+ series has the added benefit of doing what all the big-screen blockbusters simply could not.

In a refreshing change of pace from either of the "Godzilla" films, "Kong: Skull Island," or the mind-numbing crossover extravaganza "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Monarch" spends its first two episodes taking the events of the first "Godzilla" film to their logical conclusion. By fleshing out the world-building of a planet now awakened to the reality of monsters living among us and adding all sorts of fascinating details about how this knowledge would undoubtedly affect entire populations and governments across the globe, "Monarch" makes itself feel like a vital addition to the franchise. Nothing would be the same after the 2014 film, and this spin-off/sequel series doesn't forget it.

Here's how "Monarch" provides a never-before-seen perspective on the Monster-verse.