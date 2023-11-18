How Monarch Connects To 2014's Godzilla And Kong: Skull Island

From the beginning, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" splits its time between at least two different decades, with the more mysterious but less monster-filled plotline taking place in April 2015 — not long after the monster (or MUTO, Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism) fight that ravaged San Francisco in 2014's "Godzilla." Signs of a post-Godzilla world are everywhere, starting when G-Day survivor Cate (Anna Sawai) and her fellow passengers have to sit through a decontamination process on an international flight — as if kaiju might grow from everyday parasites. It's a gesture that shows right off the bat how much fear and confusion the whole world feels after finding out big-ass monsters exist, and it's not the only indicator.

Godzilla evacuation routes are set up all around Tokyo, as are missile defense systems and drones. As anyone watching "Monarch" will know all too well, major global crises often lead to an influx of conspiratorial thinking, and the MUTO attack was no exception; early in the first episode, Cate's taxi driver claims the whole San Francisco disaster was a hoax pulled off with CGI. In his review of the series, /Film's Chris Evangelista also notes that some 1-percenters in this world even live in decked-out bunkers in case of another attack. You can rewatch "Godzilla" to prepare for "Monarch" — or you can simply look at the world around us.

The show's first two episodes tie back directly to 2014's "Godzilla" because they take place directly after the world-shaking events of the film. "Monarch" is set, as executive producer Matt Fraction put it in a new interview with /Film's Ryan Scott, "In a world where everyone knows Godzilla is real," and where the natural follow-up question is: "Now what?"