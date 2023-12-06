The Boy And The Heron Review: Another Miyazaki Triumph

The work of animation master Hayao Miyazaki is lined with many recognizable themes across decades. His pacifism as derived from the horrors of World War II, his fierce defense of the natural world against the onslaught of man-made structures, and his tight balance between the grotesque and the whimsical are all familiar to fans of Studio Ghibli as a whole as well as films such as "My Neighbor Totoro," "Princess Mononoke," "Spirited Away," and "The Wind Rises." That latter film, released for Oscars consideration in 2013 by Walt Disney Pictures, was once intended to be Miyazaki's final film before retirement. But you can't keep a god-level filmmaker down, thankfully, and so a decade later, we have Miyazaki's latest film, "The Boy and the Heron." If you know Miyazaki's work even on a surface level, you'll see how "The Boy and the Heron" plays with familiar tropes. But just as unsurprising, you'll be met with a wonderful, tender, and wistfully sad fantasy that burrows into your soul like the master's best works.

Inspired by the novel "How Do You Live?", "The Boy and the Heron" is set in the mid-1940s and begins with a devastating fire that destroys the lives of many, including Hisako, the mother of the 12-year-old Mahito Maki. Mahito is understandably haunted, not just by the loss of his mother but by the profound horrors of war that robbed him of a crucial part of his family. His father soon takes Mahito out of Tokyo and into the countryside, where he's remarrying Hisako's younger sister, Natsuko. Mahito, already on the cusp of being a teenager, is frustrated by the upheaval in his life and is soon given a chance to enter a fantasy world courtesy of a mysterious and strange talking heron.

The rest is worth discovering on your own, not because there are jaw-dropping plot twists aplenty but because to properly experience a Hayao Miyazaki film, you have to give yourself over to the experience instead of spoiling yourself. As much excitement as there was online when Studio Ghibli announced the return of Miyazaki for at least one more feature (he is apparently not officially retired, and may yet work on another film or two; fingers crossed), there was as much mystery when the studio eschewed any serious marketing for "The Boy and the Heron." The American studio GKids, which is distributing the film in the States, has at least showcased a teaser and the English-language dub boasts an A-List cast including Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Florence Pugh, and Christian Bale. But this is the rare case where knowing more won't aid you in the experience. It's a new Hayao Miyazaki film. You shouldn't need to know more than that to know that you want to see it.