The 2024 Box Office Looks Grim, But Here's A Best Case Scenario

2023 has been, broadly speaking, a very good year at the box office. The domestic total for the year will be at or near $9 billion — far exceeding 2022's $7.366 billion total, representing an increase of more than 20 percent year-over-year. More than that, the top three movies of the year, which are "Barbie" ($1.44 billion), "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.36 billion), and "Oppenheimer" ($953 million), were not sequels. It's the first time in decades that this has been the case. Unfortunately, the party is going to come to a screeching halt in January as the 2024 release calendar is a barren wasteland, at least for the first chunk of the year.

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that the 2024 domestic box office could take a hit as large as $2 billion. That would be devastating, to put it lightly. Movie theaters have been operating on anything but stable ground since the pandemic arrived in 2020. The good news is that the industry has been gradually recovering ever since. The total global box office for 2020 topped out at just $11.8 billion, then rebounded to $21.3 billion in 2021. It was even better in 2022, coming in at $26 billion. Granted, we're still miles away from pre-pandemic totals but a slow and steady recovery is expected to get us back there, or at least close to it.

Shaving $2 billion off the top next year in North America alone would be brutal. Ben Pearson and I recently discussed the dire state of things in early 2024 on the /Film Daily podcast. Thanks in large part to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes that dragged on for months, there are far fewer movies scheduled to release next year, which is going to lead to the expected downturn. That said, $2 billion is a worst-case scenario. What about the best-case scenario? Let's explore that avenue.