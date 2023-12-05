Disney Is Giving Pixar's Soul, Turning Red, And Luca A Proper Theatrical Release In 2024

Pixar is making a major theatrical comeback in 2024. Disney has announced that three films from the storied animation studios will hit theaters screen nationwide for the first time ever next year including 2020's "Soul," 2021's "Luca," and 2022's "Turning Red." These aren't new movies, mind you, but they are all movies that went direct-to-streaming largely due to the pandemic. Now, they're finally getting the chance to shine on the big screen.

Billed as "special engagement theatrical runs," these movies will all arrive in the first quarter of 2024 ahead of the release of Pixar's "Inside Out 2," which will hit theaters in June. Audiences will be treated to a Pixar animated short film ahead of each of the features. "Soul," opening in theaters on January 12, will be accompanied by the SparkShort "Burrow." "Turning Red," opening February 9, will be preceded by the SparkShort "Kitbull." "Luca," which hits the big screen on March 22, includes the classic Pixar short "For the Birds."

It's important to note that this is not the first time these movies have been released in theaters. All three of them were given somewhat limited releases alongside the Disney+ release. In the case of "Soul" and "Luca," the pandemic was a gigantic factor in the release strategy and, naturally, they didn't do much business. "Turning Red," however, was released in 2022 when the pandemic was not nearly as much of a factor. The decision to drop it on Disney+ was then and remains now, puzzling. Be that as it may, it looks like Disney is trying to assert that these movies deserve to be cinematic events. It is a better late than never situation.