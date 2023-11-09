Joy Meets Anxiety In The Inside Out 2 Teaser Trailer

How fitting is it that on the morning after the official end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, one of the first new trailers we get is from a movie about unleashing all sorts of heightened emotions? This moment of perfectly-timed collective catharsis comes courtesy of Pixar, as the animation studio has released our initial look at one of their most highly-anticipated sequels ever: "Inside Out 2." The 2015 original left nary a dry eye in the room after introducing the world to young Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) and the torrent of preadolescent feelings swirling around her head. And just when we thought we could start to recover from what happened to the lovable Bing Bong (Richard Kind), they've gone ahead with a sequel that's sure to be another emotional roller coaster.

The twist this time around, of course, will be the introduction of a whole new set of emotions to coincide with Riley turning into a teenager — because, as we all remember, that period of time definitely didn't come fraught with all sorts of frightening, anxiety-ridden emotions and hormones just waiting to burst out of us! That takes centerstage in this new footage, as our old group of friends come face-to-face with a newcomer known as Anxiety ... along with several more yet to be revealed. That's certainly a teaser for you. Check it out above!