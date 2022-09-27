Maya Hawke's Stranger Things Schedule Threw A Wrench Into The Filming Of Do Revenge

The phrase "Do Revenge" may not be grammatically correct, but when a movie is this entertaining, who cares? The new Netflix film not only revives the teen revenge thriller but gives it a pastel-themed makeover, updating the familiar tropes to fit in with Gen Z sensibilities. Following two teenage girls hellbent on ruining the lives of their enemies, the film acts as a campy twist on the Hitchcock thriller "Strangers on a Train," but also takes inspiration from the classic teen movies of the '80s, '90s, and '00s. The result is wild, hilarious, and much more clever than you'll realize at first glance.

The film from writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-writer Celeste Ballard is packed with easter eggs that go far beyond the script. Visual references include "Clueless," "Mean Girls," "Scream" and so many more — and then there's the matter of casting. "Do Revenge" is stacked with stars from the hottest teen hits. Like a who's who of teen TV, the film includes actors from "Euphoria," "13 Reasons Why," "Ms. Marvel," "Love Victor," and "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin." In a surprise role, it even stars Sarah Michelle Geller ("Cruel Intentions," "Buffy The Vampire Slayer") making her grand return to high school as the wise yet terrifying headmistress, a woman with perfectly tailored pantsuits and excellent life advice.

Most importantly are main cast members Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), whose chemistry as f-ed-up revenge soulmates carries the film. The movie wouldn't be the same without its perfectly put-together lineup, which is why "Do Revenge" director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson went to great lengths to keep that cast intact even when one star's scheduling got in the way.