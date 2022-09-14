Maya Hawke Wants Her Stranger Things Character To Either Die Or Get A Spin-Off

"Stranger Things" is one season away from a finale, and everyone is wondering what the end of the series has in store for breakout stars like Maya Hawke. The actress is a bonafide Hollywood legacy as the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, but she proved that talent runs in the family with her incredible performance as Robin. Hawke did not join the cast til the show's third season, but her character quickly became a fan favorite. With the end of the hugely popular Netflix series on the horizon, Hawke is considering what the end will look like for Robin — and it might not be the end for her just yet.

Robin entered the world of "Stranger Things" as the ice cream stand coworker of popular-jock-turned-humble-hero Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery. Steve and Robin are icy towards one another at first but soon develop a hilarious and intimate rapport. They even entertain a will-they-won't-they dynamic until Robin comes out to Steve as a lesbian.

Fans quickly came to adore Hawke as Robin, just as the Duffer Brothers had. Sadly, this love makes it hard to say goodbye to the character. "The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them," Hawke explained to Rolling Stone. This is a "beautiful quality," the actress admitted, but it presents the writers with a big question as the end of the series draws near: with even more dangerous battles to come, will every main character really survive to the end?

If Robin has to die, Hawke knows how she wants to go.