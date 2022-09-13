Matthew Modine Knows A Lot More About Papa's Past Than Stranger Things Has Let Us See

When "Stranger Things" season 1 implied Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner was killed off-screen by a demogorgon, anyone and everyone remotely familiar with the clichés of the horror genre didn't buy it for a second. Sure enough, Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) insidious "Papa" resurfaced in season 4, a little banged-up but otherwise no worse for wear and back to controlling his "daughter" under the guise of helping her regain her powers.

The dynamic between Eleven and Dr. Brenner has always been a toxic one, starting with Brenner taking Eleven away from her birth mother and subjecting her to all sorts of dangerous and harmful experiments with dire consequences for the world at large (as we've come to see). Yet, there's no doubt Brenner also cared for Eleven and the other children in his experiments — or, rather, he believed he cared about them. In truth, Brenner's callous outlook and inflated ego made it easy for him to play God without second-guessing himself.

To his credit, Modine never played Dr. Brenner as anything less than a deeply-flawed human incapable of fully grappling with the reality of his terrible actions, even at the end of his life. When interviewed by Hollywood Life, the actor attributed this to the unseen backstory he devised for the character, starting with how Dr. Brenner survived the demogorgon attack: