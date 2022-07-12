There Wasn't Much Acting Going On In Eleven And Papa's Stranger Things Scenes

If you're not caught up with "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2," yet, do yourself a favor and go watch that before you read this, because we are about to delve into major spoilers.

"Stranger Things 4" features the return of Matthew Modine as Dr. Matthew Brenner, otherwise known as Papa, from the show's first season. In the penultimate episode, the white-haired scientist shares an emotional scene with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), his test subject and surrogate daughter. And it turns out that the dialogue Modine spoke while in character as Brenner mirrored the actor's real feelings toward his costar.

Brown and Modine recently appeared on "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Unlocked," the official Netflix Geeked aftershow, to discuss their final scene together. Brenner had been presumed dead once before, but this time he met his fate for real at the business end of a sniper rifle, wielded by a soldier in a helicopter. His final act is to release the shock collar from around Eleven's neck, telling her he's proud of her and that she's his family. "I've only ever wanted to help you, to protect you," he says. "Everything I did, I did for you."

In the video below, Brown reveals that shooting the scene was a "very sad day" for them both and that they "went on a 45-minute walk" in the desert. Modine says: