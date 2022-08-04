Do Revenge Teaser: Maya Hawke And Camila Mendes Team Up To Get Even

What happens when a dethroned queen bee teams up with an unassuming alt-girl to exact revenge on their personal tormentors at a posh private high school? We'll have to wait until September 16 to actually find out, but I have to assume that our lives will get infinitesimally better. By now, the world should be well aware that nothing is more powerful than a scorned queen bee. Did society learn nothing from Regina George's reign of terror in "Mean Girls"? And yet, someone dares to cross Drea (Camila Mendes), a high school "it girl" at the height of her powers, which sparks her unlikely friendship with transfer student Eleanor (Maya Hawke), in the hopes of exacting revenge on all those who have wronged them.

All of this takes place in the upcoming Netflix film "Do Revenge," a dark comedy from writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-writer Celeste Ballard. This marks Robinson's second directorial feature, following the success of her Gina Rodriguez break-up romcom, "Someone Great." And speaking of success, Robinson recently co-wrote "Thor: Love and Thunder" with Taika Waititi and previously wrote the HBO Max original film, "UNPregnant."Another promising detail is the fact that Robinson is the creator of the fearless, fun, very well-received but canceled-too-soon "Sweet/Vicious," an MTV series about two young vigilantes delivering swift and painful justice on their college campus. Celeste Ballard was also a writer on the series, and recently penned the screenplay for "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

This promising pair of creatives have now penned another story about angry teen girls who decide to create their own kind of justice. While it's not the same as "Sweet/Vicious" getting a much deserved second season, "Do Revenge" looks like an absolute blast. You can check out the first teaser trailer below!