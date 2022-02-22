How Euphoria Pulled Off That 'Holding Out For A Hero' Musical Number

While the play put cast members in a great mood, it didn't quite do the same for the actual characters of the show. Upon realizing that the play depicts their lives, many of our "Euphoria" faves looked unsettled and even annoyed. In the end, many of Lexi's friends began to come around, but given the episode ends with an ominous "to be continued" and Cassie breathing into a mirror with the intensity of a person about to go a murder spree, it's safe to say that the young playwright has a storm coming her way. Not to mention Nate himself, who didn't take well to being laughed at. He basically white-knuckled the performance before finally storming out.

All things considered, that's a pretty low-key response from a guy known to beat people half to death or point guns in their faces, but he'll no doubt have more to say in next week's season finale. As for Lexi, her play is bound to be the talk of the town for many years to come. Maude Apatow seemed pretty sure of the incoming reaction because, as it turns out, Lexi's very divisive theater career is partially based on her own. Apatow shared:

"It was loosely inspired by my high school play that I produced. Everyone in the theater department hated me, but I really wanted to do a good job. It took a long time to film that sequence because it was so complicated. There were a lot of audience shots to consider... Sam had to make sure that the shots in the play connected to real memories and they had to be perfectly timed and interwoven. We felt really good about it in the moment."

According to the actress, the storyline was a "semi-collaboration" with Sam Levinson. As the series creator, showrunner, writer, and director, Levinson is well known for being the sole arbiter of creative decisions on "Euphoria," but occasionally collaborates with the young cast. Allowing them such input has made way for some of the most complex, interesting, and authentic moments in the show, such as the in-between-seasons special "F*** Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," co-written with star Hunter Schafer. If the latest episode is yet another example of what can be accomplished when Levinson gives his performers more input, this should definitely become a regular approach going forward — especially in light of recent reports from the second season's drama-filled production.