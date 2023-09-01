Elemental Overtakes Cars And Toy Story At The Worldwide Box Office

The biggest and most pleasant surprise of the summer just keeps trucking along at the box office. It's not really going out on a limb to say that "Elemental" wasn't quite the flashiest Pixar offering in recent years upon release, both in terms of a noticeably underwhelming opening weekend total and also its actual quality compared to previous hits from the studio's heyday. (Josh Spiegel's review for /Film hit the nail on the head, noting that, "It's a good thing that 'Elemental' is here, and the movie is much better than most of Pixar's late-stage sequels. But there is still a notable formula here.") But in a confidence-restoring performance, the animated film overcame the ignominy of initially landing in second place to "The Flop," er, I mean "The Flash" and has legged it out to become the biggest original film of the entire pandemic era, as /Film's Ryan Scott covered previously.

But this underdog success story doesn't end there.

Another week brings yet another significant milestone for the little element-based engine that could. The latest box office totals for "Elemental" peg the movie at $469,538,240 worldwide. Significant? Yeah, you could say so. This total officially puts the Peter Sohn-directed picture above a pair of very notable Pixar films: 2006's "Cars" ($461,991,867 worldwide) and the original 1995 "Toy Story" ($394,436,586). Not bad for the "disappointment" that seemed to further the narrative that Pixar was well and truly on the downswing. Of course, on the face of it, even figures as impressive as this only tell half the story. Keep reading as we dig into the numbers behind the numbers.